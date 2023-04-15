The next phase of a bridge replacement project along Interstate 44 is slated to start later this month.
During the week of April 24 crews will begin a bridge replacement project over Freistatt Branch, located west of Mount Vernon near mile marker 41 of the interstate. The project calls for one-lane traffic in each direction as crews replace the bridge.
Drivers should expect a number of altered conditions as they travel the road, including:
• Slowed or stopped traffic.
• A reduced speed limit of 60 mph.
• The presence of crews and large equipment.
The project is expected to last until mid- or late June, according to a press release, with weather or construction delays having the potential to push that completion target back.
The bridge replacement is part of what is called the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle, a three-year, $43.2 million project to replace 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 in the Southwest District of MoDOT. A contract for the work was agreed upon with contractors Emery Sapp and Sons, and Parsons Transportation Group.
Later this year, the project will move into Jasper County, with a bridge replacement at the Scotland interchange west of the Interstate 49 interchange. That will be the package’s only plans for the Joplin area.
“There will be a bridge replacement in Jasper County, but we don’t have an exact timetable,” said David Mitchell, spokesperson for MoDOT. “That is the only one in Jasper County, and there is nothing in Newton County with this project.”
