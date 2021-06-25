Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation are considering shutting down an Interstate 44 interchange east of Joplin and have opened up a public comment period to gather people's opinions.
The interchange to be closed is at mile marker 15, east of Joplin (also known as the Scotland interchange). The exit effectively becomes Joplin's Seventh Street as it passes westward through Duenweg and Duquesne.
Dave Taylor, area engineer for MoDOT, said several factors have led to discussion about closing the interchange:
• It is one-way: Eastbound traffic is unable to access I-44 West, if a turnaround is required.
• A recently completed interchange at Prigmor Avenue, about 2 miles west of the Scotland interchange, is a two-way interchange and can be more easily accessed by Duenweg residents and businesses.
• The interchange's bridge for eastbound traffic has been rated in poor condition and has been included in plans for MoDOT's future bridge work.
"The bridge is still safe to go across," Taylor said. "But when it hits poor condition, we need to consider whether to rehab it or totally take it down. Because we don't really need an interchange there, it would be cheaper to demolish it."
The department is holding virtual public meetings about the project starting Monday and running until Monday, July 12. More information about the virtual meetings is available on the department's website.
No work is planned until spring 2022 at the earliest, Taylor said. The project is one of many dealing with bridges along the I-44 corridor, and because federal money is involved, a review process involving the Federal Highway Administration also will be required.
The public feedback meetings are part of that review process, Taylor said. No final decisions about the interchange have yet been made.
"We have to go through a certain process that shows we have met with stakeholders, and gone over what we're planning on doing," Taylor said.
