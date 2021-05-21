To say Olivia Rogers feels blessed is probably an understatement. To say she's an overachiever, in life and in survival, is also probably an understatement.
As the 20-year-old Joplin woman prepares to enter her senior year at Missouri Southern State University — she’s planning on earning her bachelor’s degree in mass communication in just three years — she reflects on a young life lived on the edge, although not exactly by choice, and a community recovering from a terrible trauma a decade earlier.
On May 22, 2011, Olivia was 10 years old and staying with her dad, Tom Rogers, at his home near 26th and Adele streets when the storm shattered the home around them.
Father and daughter managed to pull themselves from the wreckage with only minor injuries, but they still think about that day.
“I really feel like Joplin came out of the tornado stronger than it was before,’' Olivia said in a recent interview. “I feel like Joplin was a community before the tornado happened, but after the tornado, we really had to come together in order to get through it and help other people.”
Her father, who now lives in Springfield, said he thinks about the awful loss of life and the destruction, but he tries to focus on his daughter and the positives.
“I think Olivia and I have always focused on the positives that came out of it just from the standpoint of how it drew people so much together and how they were able to put their differences aside and able to link up and help one another without any bias or political argument,” he said. “All that stuff seemed to fall away. I hate to think it takes those types of events to bring us to those moments. It’s unfortunate that is what it takes.”
‘She saved my life’
Tom Rogers said he was like many Southwest Missouri residents before the storm that left a swath of Joplin in ruins.
“We hear sirens now," he said, and Joplin and area residents take notice. "At that time, we had heard sirens so many times I think we became a little bit jaded. One thing I will say is that if Olivia hadn’t been with me that day, I’m absolutely certain I wouldn’t have taken myself to a safe place without her. It ended up saving both of our lives. I count that moment with her being there as lifesaving. She saved my life.”
Olivia said she remembers that everything seemed different with that storm. She and her dad took pictures of the clouds as the sirens kept sounding.
“This was not normal storm weather," Olivia said, "so my dad said let’s go to the bathroom just to be safe in case anything happens, and as soon as we got in the bathroom he held the door as tight as he could and the tornado ripped through and ripped the door out of his hands. Thankfully he was hovering over the top of me so the things that came down, came down on him. The mirror fell off the bathroom wall and sliced my arm open, but other than that, I was totally fine, and he saved my life by hovering over me.”
Olivia escaped the crushed home first because she was small enough to be able to crawl through the openings in the debris pile.
“Eventually I got out, and I just couldn’t believe what I saw,” Tom Rogers said. “When we got out, we got through part one. Part two was now you’ve got the back end of the storm which was lightning and hail, and it was just pure chaos. I could hear people hollering for help, and my neighbor was trapped under his washer and dryer, so I went to help him out.”
He told his neighbor’s wife to take Olivia and take cover from the hail and lightning in one of the destroyed cars.
Eventually, help came, but Tom Rogers faced a new reality for a while with the destruction of his home and loss of almost all he owned.
Olivia Rogers said she felt like her dad was her protector, and they were able to work through the 2011 disaster together.
“Also, it was something that the whole Joplin community went through it,” Olivia said. “If you had troubles, no matter if you were in the tornado or if you weren’t, the whole community had to come together and help each other out. That’s how we were able to overcome all that.”
A different kind of trauma
But Olivia’s weather challenges were far from over.
She graduated from Carl Junction High School on May 17, 2019, but a few days later, she faced bad weather that nearly ended her young life.
Shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, Olivia, who then lived with her mother, Courtnee Eaton, in a home in the south end of the Briarbrook neighborhood of Carl Junction, was driving home from her job at the studios of KSNF-TV in a blinding rainstorm.
She was driving on North Schifferdecker Road approaching Peace Church Road.
This was before the new bridge over Turkey Creek had been completed at that intersection, and she started to cross the old low-water bridge in the dark in heavy rain when the road disappeared and she found herself floating in her car.
Officials had not yet been alerted about any flash flooding, and no barricades had been put up yet.
A co-worker was driving behind her, and his car was also caught up in the floodwaters. The two found themselves floating on top of his car.
Olivia’s co-worker called 911, and she called her mom and was able to tell her what was happening before they had to abandon the car for fear it would be flipped by the floodwaters.
Carl Junction firefighters arrived and were able to find and save Olivia's co-worker. They also found the vehicles, but there was no sign of Olivia.
Eaton endured a mother’s worst nightmare for more than seven hours as firefighters from Carl Junction and other departments as well as Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and others searched for her daughter.
“I go to the scene, and I was hysterical,” Eaton said in an interview in 2019. The Carl Junction fire department is there, and they were saying, 'Ma’am, calm down, please get in this car,' but I couldn’t. I threw up and I was bawling hysterically and (family friend) Judd (McPherson) got there.
By about 4 a.m., Eaton said she was convinced that her daughter was dead but wanted her body found.
But Olivia was still alive.
She said she had been swept downstream and finally washed onto high ground in the middle of the raging floodwaters. Officials later said she had been washed 2 1/2 miles downstream from where she first went into the water.
Olivia said she huddled on the island until the sun came up, then spotted a man in a pickup truck on the bank and yelled to him for help.
He called 911 and alerted responders who had been searching all night for her.
Eaton was standing with family and friends some distance from the creek when a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy walked up.
“He said, 'Your daughter has been found alive,' and we all just lost it," she said. "We fell into each other’s arms and prayed and said thank you to God.”
Olivia was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for hypothermia and exposure. Olivia said doctors removed 15 thorns from her feet.
May 22, 2019
A couple of days later, storm clouds gathered again.
On May 22, 2019, the eighth anniversary of the Joplin tornado, forecasters had been predicting severe weather all day.
When Carl Junction was put under a severe thunderstorm warning, Eaton and her daughter drove a few blocks to the home of their friend, McPherson, who had a tornado shelter in his home.
Eaton, Rogers, McPherson and five other people, along with three dogs, hid in the small concrete shelter as an EF3 tornado tore through the neighborhood.
McPherson’s home was extensively damaged and many nearby homes were destroyed, but no one was killed and only a few people suffered any injuries.
That storm would continue to the northeast through Jasper County about 40 miles to the tiny town of Golden City, where it would kill three people in southern Barton County.
Olivia said she still struggles with the trauma of the flooding incident, even more so than the trauma associated with surviving two tornadoes.
“My flood incident was something I went through alone, and it’s something people can’t really relate to,” she said. "I still haven’t gotten over being swept away in the flood, and I don’t think I will, honestly, for a long time.”
But she said she is leaning on her faith to help her cope.
“I feel like these events were obviously awful and life-changing, and I’ve had a lot of trouble getting over those things," she said. "But I've been able to share Jesus through them, and I feel like that’s one of the most important things to come out of it.”
