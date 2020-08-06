Iconic Webb City home nabs spot on National Register of Historic Places

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The owners of the historic Elijah Thomas Webb residence, constructed circa 1891, recently received historic status for their home after vying for the recognition for months.
The home, 4 S. Liberty St., was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 20. The late Victorian-era house was built for Elijah Thomas Webb, a banker and son of the founder of the town, John C. Webb.
“I’m blessed because this is a lot of people’s dreams, and I get to live in it,” owner Don Freeman said.
Freeman and his wife, Becky, purchased the house about 11 years ago from Clarence and Imogene (Derfelt) Wade, and the couple credit much of the previous restoration work to the Wades. Instead of hiring professionals to put together the historic nomination form, the husband-and-wife team pursued it on their own by collecting old documents, postcards and books over the past decade.
The designation has been a longtime dream, Freeman said.
“We’re excited for the designation but happy it’s over with,” he said. “We sought the designation for the pride of accomplishing the task. There’s a lot of satisfaction for completing it on your own.”
The Queen Anne-style architecture of the house was popular in the late 1800s. Visitors are transported to a different time period upon entering. The inside is furnished with furniture from the 1800s, such as a couch with wood carving. The rooms have solid oak pocket doors hidden in the walls.
The interior hardwood floors downstairs feature different geometric patterns in each room, which are referred to as wood carpets. Freeman said the wooden pieces were laid on the floor individually to create the designs.
“The floors are one of my favorite things about the house,” he said. “They’re beautiful.”
About Elijah T. Webb
Born Aug. 24, 1851, in Overton County, Tennessee, Elijah T. Webb was the oldest son of John and Ruth Webb. The Webb family moved to Jasper County in 1856 to start a new life in farming. A year later, E.T. Webb secured 200 acres of land from the government. John Webb left to serve under Gen. Sterling Price for the Confederacy in the Civil War, and his son became the head of the household.
“Upon the ending of the war, John returned and increased his land holdings to 320 acres, not knowing that his investment of a few hundred dollars would soon become his family legacy, the town of Webb City, Missouri,” Judge Malcolm Graeme McGregor wrote in “The Biographical Record of Jasper County, Missouri."
Lead was discovered on the Webb property in 1873 while John Webb was plowing the field. The land was leased for mining, and John Webb received royalties from the lead and zinc mines, according to the record.
E.T. Webb and his father established the oldest bank in town, Webb City Bank, in 1882, a year before the father's passing. The son then acquired his father’s business dealings and his portion of the lead and zinc mining land from his estate.
“He was a capitalist, an entrepreneur and investing in all kinds of businesses to keep the city moving forward — especially after the mining bust, because when they discovered lead in Picher, Oklahoma, everything shut down because that was the motherlode down there then," Freeman said. "Here, you’re having to go deep into the earth for mining and over there, it was closer to the surface. That’s when the economic hardships started happening here.”
Webb’s business interests and mineral-rich land holding contributed to an estimated net worth of $300,000, according to an 1891 Carthage Press story. He then had the high-style Queen Anne residence built.
“What I like about Elijah was that he didn’t make his money and move to Los Angeles,” Freeman said. “A lot of people did that. They moved where they would be in the high society. And people like them chose to stay around here and put the roots in. Elijah built the house and didn’t leave until he died in 1936.”
Historic neighborhoods
Webb City isn't the only local community with historic homes. Several cities including Carthage and Joplin have significant homes located in historic districts on the National Register of Historic Places.
Paula Callihan, director of the Historic Murphysburg Preservation board, said Joplin’s Murphysburg district was placed on the national register as a whole neighborhood in 2015.
The residential area west of downtown, which spans from Byers to Jackson avenues and from Second to Seventh streets, includes homes from the founding fathers of Joplin like Charles Schifferdecker.
“David and Debra Humphreys are restoring the Schifferdecker and the Zelleken homes to become living museums,” Callihan said, referring to an ongoing restoration project on several homes in the Murphysburg district. “We’re really excited about it. One will be used for more teaching and learning, while the Schifferdecker will be restored completely to its original time period.”
Once fully restored, the properties will be open to the public for educational tours, special events and historical research activities, offering a glimpse into Joplin’s Victorian past, according to the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods website.
