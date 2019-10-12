The following are five of the biggest news stories published by the Globe over the previous seven days. In case you missed them:
Son breaks down in testifying against father in murder case
Christopher Lamb broke down on the witness stand Tuesday while testifying against his father, Rickey Lamb, who is charged with killing his son’s girlfriend, Sarah Tyminski, and wounding his son in an exchange of gunfire over a child custody dispute.
Christopher Lamb was the second witness called by assistant prosecutor Sarah Crites at a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court where his 60-year-old father was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge.
Crites began her direct examination of the 35-year-old son by asking him what happened June 17 at his residence on Eloise Lane south of Joplin.
“Hell happened that day,” Chris Lamb replied.
MSSU reviewing complaint of student behavior during game
Missouri Southern State University is reviewing what it characterized as “inappropriate behavior” exhibited during Saturday’s homecoming game between Southern and the University of Central Missouri at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The review was announced Monday in a statement released by President Alan Marble.
In the statement, Marble said the university over the weekend was made aware of remarks by student spectators who were seated on the east side of the stadium, behind the visiting team’s sideline.
According to the testimony of a witness posted on Facebook, the students were allegedly yelling vulgar comments at members of the visiting football team.
City of Joplin to see increases in worker insurance costs
The city of Joplin’s health care fund accumulated funding surpluses last year and so far this year. That surplus gives the fund a surplus to withstand the potential for a year of high claims, the city’s finance director, Leslie Haase, told the Joplin City Council on Monday night.
Expenses for this year are expected to be $5,720,100, which will leave the plan with a surplus of about $82,700. That brings the total reserve in the health care fund to $534,651.
But that cushion won’t stave off expected increases in next year’s contribution rates, Kim Wixson, a vice president of Segal Consulting, said. The city contacted the insurance consultant several years ago after experiencing double-digit increases in health insurance premiums.
Wixson told the council that 2020 city contribution rates for some employee insurance products are expected to go up. Medical and prescription drug rates are likely to increase 5.6% and dental will rise 5%.
ESPN salutes Liberal High softball player
A Liberal High School softball player who recovered from a stroke was featured on ESPN Thursday. Shown live on SportsCenter, Brooke Bearden received membership into the Home of SC Top 10 club, a nationwide project honoring the accomplishments of 10 amateur athletes during 2019.
As part of the presentation, ESPN refurbished the high school softball field, including a new scoreboard that bears Bearden’s name and painting on the walls along the backstop with Liberal Bulldogs, her name and SC Top 10 on them.
Stanley Cup visit to Joplin thrills St. Louis Blues fans
St. Louis Blues fans filed into Joplin City Hall Friday morning to pay their respects to the Stanley Cup.
For several hours, the $680,000 silver-clad cup received heartfelt kisses, hand rubs, deep hugs and admiring gazes from fans. And photographs. Thousands of photographs.
Joplin was the Stanley Cup’s final stop in the state of Missouri. It was moving on to Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, home of the Tulsa Oilers, a professional ice hockey team affiliated with the St. Louis Blues.
For more on these stories, visit joplinglobe.com.
