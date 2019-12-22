The following are five of the top stories published in the Globe Dec. 16-20. In case you missed them, here’s a recap:
Council approves sewer rate plan
Joplin residents will see their monthly sewer bills go up about $2 on April 1 after the Joplin City Council on Monday gave final approval to a new five-year rate plan.
The measure passed by an 8-1 majority vote. Councilman Anthony Monteleone cast the single "no" vote as he did the last meeting when the council advanced the rate plan.
Monteleone said during council discussion on first reading of the rate plan on Dec. 3 that he would vote against the proposed rate increases because he knows it is expensive for those with low or fixed incomes. He would like to see a way to cap increases at the rate the consumer price index rises. Sewer rates will go up 5% a year, or a cumulative 25%, through 2024, totaling a rise of about $12 a month. Costs to industrial users will be much steeper.
Board approves ballot language for elementary construction
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday discussed a proposal for elementary schools, including a new one proposed for Dover Hill to replace Columbia and West Central.
With a 6-0 vote, board members approved a resolution that establishes ballot language for the April bond issue election. The district will ask for $25 million in bonds for the projects without raising its current debt service tax rate, which is currently set at 91 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Instead, it would extend the length of time taxpayers pay that rate by 20 years. The election date is April 7.
Initial estimates of the cost of the school to be built at Dover Hill are about $19.6 million. It would house up to 450 students from Columbia and West Central, both aging buildings. The bond issue would also fund a classroom expansion at Kelsey Norman Elementary.
Jury finds Busick competent to stand trial
Two expert witnesses testified Wednesday that Ronald Dean Busick is competent to stand trial in the 1999 Freeman-Bible murder case.
Their opinions stood in stark contradiction to that of an expert witness for the defense who had testified Friday in the 68-year-old defendant's competency trial that Busick is not mentally capable of appreciating the nature of the charges against him or of rationally assisting in his own defense.
The verdict cleared the way for resumption of the prosecution of Busick on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and a single count of arson in the 20-year-old cold case. He is the lone surviving suspect in the murders of Danny and Kathy Freeman, the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma, and the abduction and presumed murders of their daughter Ashley and her friend Lauria Bible, both 16 at the time.
Joplin shooting being investigated as homicide
The death of a 36-year-old Joplin man who was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon was being investigated by police as a homicide.
The Joplin Police Department said in a news release after an autopsy Thursday in Springfield that Jonathan E. Powell died of gunshot wounds.
Officers responded at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of trouble of an uncertain nature at 1717 S. Roosevelt Ave. Powell was found there with gunshot wounds and was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he later died.
Guilty plea entered in Joplin murder case
Artilius Jordan downplayed his role in the fatal shooting of Sean Harris at his plea hearing Thursday and seemed anxious to position himself favorably with the court in advance of his sentencing a couple of months from now.
The plea deal he accepted at the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court calls for concurrent sentences of 20 years on a conviction for second-degree murder and seven years each on two counts of second-degree assault. The judge ordered a sentencing assessment and set a sentencing hearing for Feb. 10.
Jordan, 49, of Joplin, had been facing a first-degree murder count in the Dec. 24, 2017, slaying of Harris, 47, outside an apartment where Harris was staying at 627 S. Byers Ave. but was given the chance to plead to the second-degree count instead. The assault counts pertain to a pistol-whipping of his girlfriend, Megan Biggs, and the nonfatal shooting of another man, Joseph J. Czahor III, the same night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.