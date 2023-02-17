A revitalized train station. A restaurant. Community space.
All these ideas and more have been suggested for Joplin's Union Depot as the Downtown Joplin Alliance seeks a developer for the vacant property.
What would you like to see happen with Union Depot? Let us know!
Or learn more in a story from city reporter Debby Woodin at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the course of the weekend, you'll also find:
- A preview of what the Joplin City Council will consider at its next meeting on Tuesday.
- Information about Black History Month events.
- Details about a new fast-charging electric vehicle station coming to Pittsburg, Kansas.
Have a nice weekend! See you back here on Monday.
