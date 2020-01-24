GIRARD, Kan. — A body found Wednesday morning in Opolis has been identified as that of a Pittsburg, Kan., woman who investigators said appears to have been hit by a car.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department is seeking information from the public about who might have struck Brandi S. Moore, 35. The department received a 911 call at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday reporting the body in a ditch on the south side of the intersection of Second and Walnut streets.
Her body was taken by the county coroner to a pathologist. After a preliminary examination, investigators were told that Moore sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
A complete autopsy and official cause of death are pending, Sheriff Danny Smith said in a statement. It is believed that she died between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday on Walnut Street between Second and Third, east of the Opolis City Park, the sheriff said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 620-724-8274.
