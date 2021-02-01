The same day the state launched a new dashboard detailing the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed throughout Missouri, state officials made it clear that local providers must move more quickly to administer doses and report data — or risk seeing future shipments decrease.
And that warning comes from the governor himself.
“The comment that I will very briefly close with — and this comes from the governor — if you have inventory of vaccine at the present time ... please be putting that into an eligible Missourian’s arms. Don’t wait,” Robert Knodell, Gov. Mike Parson’s deputy chief of staff, said during a call with vaccinators on Jan. 26.
He later added: “Please get that out. Get that into someone. It is so, so very important. It will impact your ability to receive additional vaccines for your community in the future and it will impact the decisions that we make.”
Moving forward, if a provider has doses for more than seven days, those will be considered as part of their “on hand” total and may count against them in future order requests, said Ted Delicath, a principal with the McChrystal Group, a Virginia-based consulting firm hired to advise on the state’s response to the pandemic.
The state awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to the McChrystal Group after a nonprofit had covered up to $600,000 in expenses for its work in Missouri. According to state records, the McChrystal Group has been paid nearly $2 million by the state.
“There’s still a significant number of providers who are not reporting vaccine,” Delicath said, adding, “That’s a problem for a lot of reasons, chief among which that is probably most important to you: If we cannot see what vaccine you have in your inventory, we are likely not going to send you more.”
Delicath stressed that the new policy was not designed to be punitive but to facilitate getting doses out to residents quickly. He urged providers having trouble reporting either vaccines received or administered to reach out to the state “because not reporting is simply not an option.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinators should report data within 24 hours after a dose is administered, and Missouri’s standing order for Pifzer and Moderna says providers should enter data into the state’s system within 24 to 48 hours.
State officials have cited a backlog in reporting as a factor contributing to the state’s seemingly low number of doses administered. The state faced criticism last week after data from the CDC showed Missouri was last in the country in terms of the percentage of residents who had received their initial dose.
During a news conference Thursday, Parson said the CDC’s data is “totally misleading” and pointed residents toward the state’s dashboard for the most up-to-date data. According to the state’s dashboard, 5.7% of Missouri residents have received at least the first dose of a vaccine as of Thursday. The CDC’s data puts that figure at 4.8% as of Thursday.
Relying on state data is difficult because Missouri does not publish on its dashboard the total number of doses it has been allocated from the federal government. According to the CDC’s data, of the 822,850 doses that have been allocated to Missouri, 382,552 have been administered — or about 46.5%.
Meanwhile, Missouri’s dashboard lists 457,440 doses as being administered — which would be about 55.6% of the total doses allocated if the number of doses allocated to the state has not increased from the CDC’s figure.
“I won’t quibble here about (being) last in the nation. I do think those numbers are slightly misleading,” Delicath told vaccinators last week. “However, the broader truth is correct, and that is we are at the lower end right now."
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a public charity. It can be found at missouriindependent.com.
