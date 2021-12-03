So-called immunity startup kits are selling like hotcakes in the Joplin area.
Kits are flying off the shelves, according to Suzanne Nelson, owner of Suzanne’s Natural Foods in Joplin. A week ago, she had 100 immunity kits produced by Natural Factors. By Tuesday afternoon, the last two kits in the store were purchased by a Joplin couple. She’s expected to receive a new shipment on Monday.
Each kit, retailing at $29.95 each, offers a month’s supply of vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc and quercetin.
“I take all of these things every day but I’ve never used a kit,” said Nelson, who prefers to use larger bottles that last for multiple months. “I think there are a lot of people who are aware (of the various vitamins and supplements), but they just didn’t feel like they needed it until now, or maybe some people did just become aware of it."
It's one thing to take vitamins and supplements to promote general health. But health experts caution against relying on such methods for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. There is insufficient evidence that supplements such as vitamins C and D and zinc can be used for those purposes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccinations remain the best option to developing immunity against the coronavirus and its variants, said Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman Health System’s COVID-19 services and vice president of medical education.
“I think we have a love affair in the United States with supplements and things that you can buy over the counter, and I think there is a long track record of people being disappointed that they’ve spent their financial resources on something that doesn’t really seem to provide them with really any benefit," he said.
Health benefits
Still, the attraction to vitamins and supplements makes sense to some in the health care field.
"I am not surprised that people are trying to boost their immune system to help prevent illness such as COVID and the flu," said Susan Pittman, diabetes program coordinator at Freeman. "It is important that the body has adequate calories, protein as well as vitamins/minerals to function at the highest level."
Zinc and vitamin C, she said, are specifically used by the immune system to stay healthy. The immune system also uses vitamin D to help fight off invading bacteria and viruses. Iron and vitamin B12 are essential for healthy blood cells that support keeping the body healthy.
"It is true over the time of the pandemic many of us have thought a bit more about how to keep ourselves healthy and able to prevent illness," Pittman said. "It is a positive to think about prevention of illness — it is better to prevent getting sick than having to endure an illness. Even with all of the steps of prevention, there are times people will still get ill, and it is important that, going into an illness, the body is as healthy as possible to fight the illness."
Pittman said it's not harmful for most people without health conditions to take a multivitamin with mineral daily. However, "once you are taking more than the recommended daily intake of any vitamin or mineral, it is important to discuss with your health care provider," she said. "Herbals can have medicinal properties and interact with medications."
Other options
There also are actions that people can take to help fortify their immune system that don’t involve starter kits or swallowing multiple pills, McNab said.
First, people should find ways to decrease their stress levels, he said. Long-term stress weakens the responses of the immune system, and that’s because stress decreases the body’s lymphocytes, the white blood cells that help fight off infections.
Sleep is another key factor.
“If you’re not getting six to eight hours of quality sleep at night, your immune system will be greatly compromised,” McNab said. “There are some very good studies looking at the differences between people that get less than six hours of sleep and those with more than six hours of sleep and the amount of antibodies they produce when they get vaccines … and we’ve seen the people who get more sleep have a much better and more robust immune responses to everything."
Eating a healthy diet may be the best long-term action a person can take for their immune system, he said.
“Most of the time people who have reasonable nutrition don’t really have any nutritional deficiencies. Just a normal diet gives you what you need to be healthy,” McNab said.
