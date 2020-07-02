Good evening, readers. We have nearly made it to the holiday weekend.
And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, then be sure to read Editor Andy Ostmeyer's story tomorrow about the Ruby Jack Trail.
Work on a 2.5-mile stretch of the Ruby Jack in western Jasper County recently wrapped up. What had been an unimproved stretch of the trail that consisted of loose gravel and railroad rock — much of the route overgrown — now has a surface of compacted limestone gravel similar to the rest of the trail. Growth along that stretch of the trail also was cleared back.
It might be a hot weekend, but definitely a good time to check out the new and improved section of the Ruby Jack. The full story will be available later today at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
Here's what else we're working on:
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order mandating masks in public places will go into effect on Friday. What do residents in Southeast Kansas think?
- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt won't issue a mandate, but instead he's urging residents to wear masks. Our Oklahoma correspondent, Janelle Stecklein, will have the latest.
- We'll also have up-to-date information on local coronavirus cases.
Thanks for reading, and have a good night. Stay safe.
