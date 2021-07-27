Today in the Globe newsroom we continued to monitor the state of COVID cases across the region.
The CDC changed its course Tuesday on mask wearing among vaccinated people. It now recommends that fully vaccinated patients in surging coronavirus areas such as Southwest Missouri begin wearing masks in public places.
We'll have more about this in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
The status of COVID cases across the region.
The Joplin Board of Education considering incentives for vaccinated employees.
A Joplin man found not guilty by reason of insanity in a shooting spree.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
