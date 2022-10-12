Carterville

Carterville Mayor Cris Henkle talks about some of the former buildings of downtown Carterville on Tuesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a city's history. 

Carterville's population once blanked Webb City's, it was that big. A historical exhibit Saturday will focus on what the city was like during that time.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A meeting of residents worried about plans for an empty elementary school. 
  • An update of cleanup around Tar Creek.
  • A state federal judge making a decision about a student loan forgiveness program. 

