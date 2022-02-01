Today in the Globe newsroom we kept watching the skies and reading weather reports.
The most recent forecasts for the region have more details about incoming winter weather. In response, some school districts have already canceled classes because of expected snowfall.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at www.joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- How MoDOT will respond while being short about 400 snow plow drivers.
- The rescue of about 60 dogs and some cats from a case of suspected neglect.
- A man arrested in Webb City for breaking a school bus window while students were on board.
We hope you stay warm this week.
