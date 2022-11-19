Missouri has reported increased respiratory disease activity caused by viruses, including flu and RSV, the state Department of Health and Senior Services said last week.
The state is offering free testing for flu, respiratory syncytial virus and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at locations across Missouri through March. Patients of all ages can be tested; tests rely on a single nasal swab that allows for the detection of the three viruses.
A map of locations and schedules can be found at health.mo.gov/communitytest. Additional sites will continue to be added, state officials said.
“Although cases overall have not increased in severity, the increased volume has caused a strain on our health care partners,” said Dr. George Turabelidze, state epidemiologist with the Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. “Ultimately, we need families to remember how important it is that they stay home when sick. Also, we are fortunate to have vaccines available for flu and COVID-19, and it’s important to stay up to date on these.”
There were 1,738 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu in Missouri for the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, up from 1,280 cases the week before, the state said. The total number of flu cases since the season began Oct. 2 stood at 4,016 early last week, the state said.
The flu and COVID-19 have many similar symptoms including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue (tiredness), sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches and headaches.
RSV isn't tracked in Missouri, but data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests an increase in RSV cases in the state, officials said.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms including fever, cough, congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and in infants, fussiness and poor feeding. It can progress to more severe symptoms such as fast or short breathing or wheezing, and in infants and young children, grunting noises when breathing or chest caving in during breathing. It is most common in children younger than 2 and can be severe, especially for infants and older adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.