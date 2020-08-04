NEOSHO — Voters on Tuesday in Newton County tabbed an incumbent and a newcomer to fill two county commission seats, and also essentially reelected the incumbent county surveyor.

In the District 2 commission seat race, which was vacated by Jim Jackson after two consecutive terms, newcomer David Osborn, 49, received 1,783 votes, or 45%, for the four-year term. Osborn edged defeated Rick McCully, 68, who received 1,705 votes, or 43%, and Jonathan Rousseau, 57, who garnered 409 votes, or 10%.

In the District 1 commission seat race, incumbent Alan Cook, 59, received 2,593 votes, or 65%. Cook, who has served on the commission for two terms starting in 2012, defeated challenger Rich Matters, 51, who received 1,377 votes, or 34%. This was Matters' first bid for a commission seat.

Both Cook and Osborn will join fellow Republican and Presiding Commissioner Bill Reiboldt on the commission; Reiboldt was elected to his seat in 2018.

In the county surveyor race, incumbent Jerry Wood, who received 4,147 votes, or 52%, staved off a close run from challenger Brian Atnip, who received 3,716 votes, or 47%.

Because no one else of any other party filed for office in Newton County, all three winners of the primary will have a free ride in November. Jasper County officeholders, all of them also Republicans, had a free ride in the primary and will again in the November general election. Only the current officeholders filed for election this year.

