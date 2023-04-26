CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Incumbent Judy Martin will retain her seat as the Ward 2 representative on the City Council after a special election on Tuesday.
The special election was necessary because Martin and challenger Terri Arterburn each received 31 votes during the April 4 municipal election. The two candidates agreed to a special election rather than flipping a coin or drawing lots, the mayor previously said.
According to complete but unofficial results from the Jasper County clerk's office, Martin on Tuesday received 51 votes, making her the winner. Arterburn received 39 votes.
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said the votes will be recounted Friday when his office certifies the results.
