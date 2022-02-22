Incumbents and challengers alike submitted their candidacy declarations for Missouri state and congressional offices Tuesday, the first day of the filing period.
The indication is that no race will be more crowded than that of U.S. Senate, for which nearly two dozen Republican and Democratic candidates had filed their candidacy by the end of the day in an attempt to succeed U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who previously had announced he would not seek reelection. Candidates aim to win their party’s nomination for the position during the Aug. 2 primary election, with the general election Nov. 8.
Republican candidates who filed with the Missouri secretary of state’s office for U.S. Senate were Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Reps. Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, state Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, and Mark McCloskey, Hartford Tunnell, Deshon Porter, Dave Sims, Patrick A. Lewis, C.W. Gardner, Robert Allen, Bernie Mowinski, Dennis Lee Chilton and Eric McElroy.
Democrats who filed on the first day for U.S. Senate were Gena Ross, Lewis Rolen, Spencer Toder, Carla Coffee Wright, Lucas Kunce, Scott Sifton, Josh Shipp and Jewel Kelly.
Other candidates filing for area congressional races were:
• Republicans Audrey Richards, of Branson; Alex Bryant, of Nixa; Sam Alexander, of Fair Play; Camille Lombardi-Olive, of Galena; Paul Walker, of Springfield; Eric Burlison, of Battlefield; and Jay Wasson, of Nixa; and Democrat John M. Woodman, of Springfield, for U.S. House 7th Congressional District, which covers Southwest Missouri. The seat is currently held by Long.
• Republicans Sara Walsh, of Ashland; Mark Alford, of Kansas City; Taylor Burks, of Hartsburg; Jim Campbell, of Climax Springs; Bill Irwin, of Harrisonville; Kalena Bruce, of Stockton; and Rick Brattin, of Harrisonville, for U.S. House 4th Congressional District, which covers much of west-central Missouri, including Barton and Vernon counties. The seat is currently held by Hartzler.
Local races
Local candidates who had filed by 5 p.m. Tuesday for statewide posts were:
• Incumbent Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, and Republican challenger Jill Carter, of Granby, for Senate District 32. This district covers Jasper, Newton and Dade counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, for House District 163. This district covers parts of Jasper County.
• Incumbent Rep. Bob Bromley, R-Carl Junction, for House District 162. This district covers parts of Jasper and Newton counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, and Republican challenger Thomas Ross, of Joplin, for House District 161. This district covers parts of Jasper and Newton counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, for House District 160. This district covers parts of Newton County.
• Incumbent Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, for House District 159. This district covers parts of Newton and McDonald counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Scott Cupps, R-Shell Knob, for House District 158. This district covers parts of Lawrence, Barry and Stone counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Mitch Boggs, R-La Russell, and Republican challenger Wally Long, of Mount Vernon, for House District 157. This district covers part of Lawrence County.
Gridlock
Tuesday’s filing period got off to an unusual start in Missouri, which is one of several states where candidates still face uncertainty about their districts.
All states must redraw their U.S. House and state legislative districts to account for population changes noted by the 2020 census. But a delay in census data because of the coronavirus pandemic compressed the timeline to accomplish the task.
Missouri’s U.S. House districts remain a mystery because of gridlock among majority party Republicans in the state Legislature. The state House passed a proposed map last month that’s projected to continue the state’s 6-2 Republican edge among districts. But progress stalled in the state Senate, where a conservative coalition is pushing for a more dramatic redrawing that could give the GOP a shot at winning seven of the eight seats.
Audrey Richards, who filed to run in the 7th Congressional District, is among the candidates awaiting new redistricting maps.
“According to the map that has been proposed, I am barely — just barely — still on the inside” of the district, Richards said.
Filing to run seemed a better option than waiting for certainty about the district boundaries, she said.
“I don’t want people to look at me and feel like I’m not committed. So it’s important to, day one, hour one, sign up,” she said.
New maps could be adopted before the close of the filing period March 29. If that happens, candidates could withdraw and refile in their new districts. State Senate candidates must at least live in part of the old district from which a new one is drawn. U.S. House candidates don’t have to live in a district to represent it, though it’s politically advantageous to do so.
