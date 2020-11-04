Three GOP lawmakers who represent Joplin-area districts in the Missouri House of Representatives and who faced challengers Tuesday will be returned to office, according to complete but unofficial returns from Tuesday's election. A fourth area lawmaker was unopposed.
In the 160th District in Newton County, incumbent Ben Baker, 39, of Neosho, received 79% of the votes to win a second term. He received 14,004 votes, and his challenger, Democrat Angela Thomas, 58, also of Neosho, received 3,715 votes.
Baker, the owner of a construction business, served on the Neosho City Council and was mayor before winning the House seat in 2018.
In the 161st District, incumbent Lane Roberts, 72, was reelected to the House seat he first won in 2018, receiving 10,385 votes in Jasper and Newton counties. His opponent, Josh Shackles, 40, of Joplin, received 4,867 votes.
A lifelong law enforcement officer, Roberts retired from the city of Joplin in 2014 as police chief and then served as the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
That legislative district has territory in Jasper and Newton counties.
Jasper County voters also overwhelmingly returned the incumbent in the 163rd District to his seat for a third term.
Cody Smith, 41, of Carthage, received 12,688 votes, or 78%. His opponent, Aaron Hailey, 47, also of Carthage, received 3,218 votes.
Smith, who operates a hospital technology business, was first elected in 2016. He is chairman of the House Budget Committee, and he is on the Joint Committee for Legislative Research and Joint Committee on Public Assistance.
That district is located entirely within Jasper County.
Bob Bromley, of the 162nd District, was unopposed. He received 14,582 votes, or nearly 85%.
