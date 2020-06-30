With complete results from Tuesday's primaries, all three of the federal and state Oklahoma incumbents who were on the ballot won their GOP nominations toward reelection.
U.S. SENATE
In the four-way Republican race for U.S. Senate, Jim Inhofe received an overwhelming margin over his closest challenger, J.J. Stitt. Inhofe commanded 277,269 votes, or 74%, to Stitt's 57,342, or 15%. Stitt is a farmer and gun shop owner from Kingfisher.
Other challengers were Neil Mavis and John Tompkins, with 12,750 and 23,497 votes, respectively.
On the Democratic primary for the Senate post, Abby Broyles, a lawyer and former journalist, garnered 163,644 votes, or 60%, to face off against the 85-year-old Inhofe in his bid for a fifth term in the Senate.
Other candidates for the Democratic nomination were R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., who polled 29,675 votes, well behind the 45,131 votes for Elysabeth Britt, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018. Sheila Bilyea, a perennial candidate, received 32,300 votes.
U.S. HOUSE
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin grabbed 53,116 votes, or about 80%, in his 2nd District to appear headed for another term. Mullin was first elected in 2012.
His GOP challengers — Joseph Silk and Rhonda Hopkins — garnered 8,440 and 4,910 votes, respectively.
Mullin has opposition from Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richard Castaldo on the November ballot. Lanier is a Navy veteran and a Cherokee Nation member. She has had some some county-level election experience in Texas.
STATE COMMISSION
In the race for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission post, incumbent Todd Hiett, the current panel chairman, rolled past his only opponent 265,582, or 75%, to 90,519. Harold Spradling previously ran unsuccessfully for the commission.
Hiett has some substantial elective-office experience, having been first elected to the state Legislature in 1994 when he was 27. He has been on the commission since 2014 and chairman since 2019.
