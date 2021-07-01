Events in Neosho and Jasper have already kicked off Independence Day festivities across the region. Plenty of events remain scheduled across the Four-State Area, however.
The city of Joplin will have a modified 2021 Independence Day celebration of a fireworks-only show for the public beginning at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the eastern side of the Missouri Southern State University campus.
Parking lots will open at 8:30 p.m. The show will be about 20 minutes long and will be set to music.
The event has been modified to comply with MSSU’s pandemic safety protocols.
Unlike previous years, there will not be bounce houses, bands and food trucks, although there will be fewer ground fireworks and more aerial fireworks. Area residents are welcome to watch the display from designated MSSU parking lots. The stadium and amenities will be closed to the public.
Other area events:
• CARTHAGE: Civil War historians and reenactors will mark the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Carthage over the Independence Day weekend.
Steve Cottrell, Carthage historian, said the Major Thomas R. Livingston Camp 2327 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at the Kendrick Place north of Carthage from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday to re-create a Civil War soldiers camp similar to one that would have been set up by troops of the Missouri State Guard on the night of July 5, 1861.
The State Guard soldiers, on their way to join the Confederate forces in Arkansas, would have been resting near present-day Carter Park and the Battle of Carthage state historic site on West Chestnut Avenue.
The Kendrick Place is a two-story brick home that was built before the Civil War and served as a hospital during the Battle of Carthage. It was one of only a few homes to survive the Civil War in Jasper County.
The Battle of Carthage started the morning of July 5 when Col. Franz Sigel’s 1,100 Union soldiers marched 9 miles north of Carthage and met about 6,000 State Guard troops commanded by Missouri Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson. The State Guard troops were poorly armed and trained, but they outnumbered the Union forces, who retreated through Carthage and escaped by marching through the night to Sarcoxie before resting briefly and continuing to Mount Vernon and Springfield.
About 120 luminaria will be placed in the yard of the home to honor the soldiers killed and wounded on both sides during the battle, and some reenactors will set up a representation of a battlefield hospital from the Civil War.
The event is free and open to the public. A tip jar will be available for anyone who wants to donate to the preservation of the Kendrick Place.
• JOPLIN: Prizes and trophies will be available for entrants of the Boomtown Bike and Car Show slated for Saturday at Landreth Park. The show is affiliated with Cruisin’ Main.
Registration for entries will be $25 on the day of the show. Setup at the show will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.
After the show, the second Glenna Ledford Memorial Cruise will take place on South Main Street. A nonprofit organization has been formed to accept donations and to fund needs for children. All money raised by the car, truck and bike show will go to that cause. Preregistration for the cruise will be held at GearHead Auto Sales, 1705 E. Seventh St.
• CARL JUNCTION: Carl Junction’s annual Independence Day parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday downtown.
The parade is open at no cost for anyone who wants to participate. Volunteers and sponsorships are still needed. Additional information is at facebook.com/carljunction4thof julyparade.
• SENECA: Several activities are scheduled Saturday.
A 5K will kick off at 7 a.m., followed by an Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. Food trucks and bounce houses will be in the city park for much of the day.
Seneca’s Little Fireworks Extravaganza Pageant will take place at 3 p.m., and a duck race starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk in the park.
• CARTHAGE: Carthage’s 22nd annual Red, White and Boom 5K Run is slated for 7 a.m. Saturday at Carthage’s Municipal Park. Check-in for the run is at 6 a.m.; the cost is $30 before Thursday, July 1, and $35 after that date. Sign up online at run signup.com/Race/MO/Carthage/BoomRun. Proceeds go to the Carthage High School track and cross country teams.
The Red, White and Boom golf tournament, a three-person scramble, will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Sunday in Municipal Park.
The Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau and parks department will hold Community Day at Municipal Park on Sunday.
The swimming pool will be open for free swimming from 2 to 8 p.m. Kiddieland, the amusement park run by the Carthage Kiwanis Club, will offer free rides from 2 to 6 p.m. The skating rink will offer free skating from 6 to 8 p.m., and more than a dozen inflatables will be set up in the park.
The event will also feature a dozen food trucks and live music, followed by a fireworks display over the municipal golf course that is set to begin after dark and last for at least 20 minutes.
• CARTHAGE: The traditional Battle of Carthage vespers service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Battle of Carthage state historic site on Chestnut Avenue just east of River Street and Carter Park.
The late historian Marvin VanGilder started holding vespers services at the state historic park more than 30 years ago to preserve the memory of the battle. The event usually lasts about 20 minutes with hymns and guest speakers.
• WEBB CITY: Webb City will host its Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza on Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, at King Jack Park.
Friday’s events include Pinocchio School of Dance performances at 7 p.m. followed by an outdoor screening of “Space Jam.”
Saturday’s events kick off at noon with food trucks, the Tulsa Wind Riders Kite Fliers, Tow & Throw Axe Co., Jungle Bounce, Teddy Bear Mobile and the Balloon Guyz. The Friendly Farms Petting Zoo will be set up from noon to 5 p.m., a car show will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., and live music will feature Left of Center at 5 p.m. and Mayday by Midnight at 7 p.m. Fireworks will follow after dark.
• MONETT: The annual “Freedom and Fireworks” event is set on Sunday at South Park.
Children’s activities and vendor booths open at 1 p.m. Live music begins at 3 p.m. Wristbands for carnival rides are $10 in advance and $15 after Friday. Fireworks will follow the singing of the national anthem at 9:30 p.m.
In Kansas
• PITTSBURG: A two-day celebration is scheduled.
On Saturday, activities include arts, crafts, food vendors, a bicycle ride, a baseball game, live entertainment and a firecracker 5K run. Kiddieland will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The farmers market will be set up from 8 a.m. to noon at 119 E. 11th in downtown Pittsburg. The American Legion Baseball All American Classic will be played from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jaycee Ball Park.
Activities on Sunday include a fishing derby, a car show, arts, crafts, food vendors, a dog parade, a baby contest, tournaments, a disc golf clinic, a $1 swim day, live entertainment and a fireworks display. Events kick off at 8 a.m. with fireworks slated to begin at 10 p.m.
• COLUMBUS: The city will have its annual Fourth of July Fun Run followed by the annual fireworks display at dusk on Sunday at the Columbus City Park.
The race begins and ends at the park, 615 S. Delaware Ave. Registration begins at 6 a.m. and costs $15. All proceeds go to the Cherokee County 4-H program. The race begins at 7 a.m. The local Girl Scout troop will post the colors, followed by a performance of the national anthem by a member of the Columbus Unified High School band.
In Oklahoma
• WYANDOTTE: The Wyandotte Nation is hosting its annual fireworks display for the public on Friday at the Wyandotte powwow grounds, 5 miles east of Wyandotte on Highway 60.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with live music performed by DJ Gragg Band.
• MIAMI: The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the city of Miami and the Peoria Tribe to present a fireworks display on Sunday at Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd.
Gates open and free music starts at 5 p.m. followed by live music performed by the Donnie Miller Band at 6 p.m. Children’s activities including camel and pony rides, tractor train rides, face painting, balloon art, a photo booth and inflatables will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 9:20 p.m. or sundown.
