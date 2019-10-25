PITTSBURG, Kan. — Members of the Indian Student Association at Pittsburg State University will host Diwali Night to share their culture with the campus and community.
Diwali is an annual “festival of lights" tradition in the Indian community. The local event is open to the public and will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, beginning with a free cultural show in the Overman Student Center.
The show will include a fashion show, dance and musical performances, along with a short introduction that explains Diwali's purpose to guests. According to a news release from the student association, Diwali’s celebration signifies a victory over evil and is described as one of India’s most important festivals.
Raj Thakor, president of the Indian Student Association, said the group has hosted the event at PSU for the past several years, and he hopes attendees are introduced to new ideas about Indian culture.
"Along with community members, we want other multicultural students to come to our show," Thakor said. "By watching the performances and presentations, we'll take them to India. So if they have not ever had a chance to go, this is a way they can travel to India, or if they ever get a chance to visit India with the knowledge they learned here about food and culture, they can have the best trip."
After the performances, at about 8 p.m., a catered Indian meal will be served buffet-style in the lower level of Grubbs Hall. The buffet will feature more than 10 Indian dishes prepared by Godavari, a restaurant from Overland Park, Kansas.
Tickets for the meal are $15 and must be purchased by calling 620-308-0292 or by emailing athakor@gus.pittstate.edu. Children 7 and younger may eat for free.
The fest will conclude with fireworks that can be seen from the parking lot of the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in clothing they might wear to a special occasion such as a wedding or church. Indian students will greet guests at the door by offering them a “bindi,” or small colored dot, on the center of their foreheads.
Details: 620-308-0292.
