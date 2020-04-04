An infectious disease specialist said last week that Southwest Missouri has so far fared better than other areas in its effort curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“We are definitely lucky” is how Freeman Health System’s Dr. Uwe A. Schmidt described it, when comparing the Joplin region with other parts of the nation. “The streets are empty and restaurants are closed, and people are complying with the advice of the (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials) to stay indoors.
“For one thing, we are really spread out here. I came (to Joplin) from New Jersey 10 years ago, and I’m glad I’m not there right now.”
“It definitely came later here, compared to other parts of the country,” Schmidt continued. “On the other hand, it cannot last too long because once a good proportion of the population gets infected, they become immune, and that would definitely bring an end to the epidemic.”
Schmidt said he agreed with President Donald Trump’s decision last week to extend social distancing practices through April, as health officials nationwide prepare for a potential “painful” two-week stretch as the virus nears its expected peak.
“I’m pretty sure that will happen,” he said, agreeing with CDC projections. “It should peak in April, and afterwards, it will go down; how quickly it goes down is difficult to say.”
He also said early epidemiological model predictions concerning deaths worldwide have proven unrealistically high.
“Many of these early models were actually wrong with their predictions ... and were actually much worse than it actually is,” Schmidt said.
For example, expected deaths in the United Kingdom were initially projected to go as high as 500,000 — now, deaths are expected to top out at 20,000. Back in late February, early models were projecting deaths in the United States to reach as high as 2 million. As of Friday, U.S. deaths had hit, 5,400.
A return of COVID-19 this winter — the so-called “bounce back” many people fear — is a possibility and a concern, Schmidt said, because people are more vulnerable to illness during the cold winter months. However, a second coronavirus wave “would be much, much less severe than the first (wave) because ... more people are immune and it wouldn’t be as effective anymore.”
The antibodies, he continued, “seem to be protective, and actually, they’ve tried to treat people from those who have recovered and have had some type of (positive) response, so the antibodies seem to be helpful. Those antibodies typically will hang around for years to come.”
He said he's confident a vaccine will be in place by either the end of this year or in early 2021. It will take time to perfect, he added, “because we have to make sure it is safe and there are no serious side effects.”
Schmidt, born in Germany, studied there and in Austria before moving to the United States in 1970 and opening a New Jersey practice in 1980. He has studied a number of diseases in his time, including HIV/AIDS and West Nile virus.
While COVID-19 is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome, a global outbreak that struck people down in two dozen countries in 2003, the current virus is far more dangerous because of its easy infection spread, he said. And because COVID-19 incubation can stretch for more than a week, it can more easily spread across cities, countries and even oceans than, say, Ebola, which has a much slower spread because the disease either hospitalizes or kills its host so quickly after exposure.
Schmidt did admit he’d never experienced anything like COVID-19 in modern times.
“Certainly from my experience, with the economy shut down ... I’ve never seen this from a flu epidemic in my lifetime. Of course we are used to the yearly flu, which comes and goes and kills a lot of people — we really don’t pay too much attention, though the deaths are pretty significant when you read all the numbers.”
The CDC estimates 12,000 to 61,000 deaths annually since 2010 from the flu; globally, the World Health Organization estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year.
When asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s leading expert on diseases, Schmidt said he has done a good job telling the country the facts, without embellishments.
“Everyone seems to appreciate what he is doing. My feeling is that his predictions have been a little bit more gloomy than I see it, but then, of course, you don’t want to be too optimistic” should the pandemic suddenly take a turn for the worse, spiking death counts nationwide.
As far as preventing a future pandemic breaking out, he said countries will need to identify sooner how contagious the disease is right out of the gate.
“Definitely, many people were ill-prepared to deal with this, and they let it spread without realizing just how dangerous it was and how it (in Wuhan and parts of Italy and New York City, for example) has overwhelmed their health care capacities.”
Pandemics can only be prevented, he continued, “if those experienced in the field get involved early on. For example, if (China) had allowed the CDC in early (to investigate the initial virus breakout in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic) maybe things would have been different.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.