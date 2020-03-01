According to Globe online readers, things could be shaping up for a presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders.
The Globe asked its readers on Facebook how they planned on voting in Missouri's presidential preference primary election. Dozens of readers responded in hundreds of comments sharing how they plan on voting, as well as plenty of comments and GIFs for and against other candidates.
An incumbent president running for reelection rarely has strong opposition from his own party, which was the case in this poll. Republicans supported Trump and said they would vote for him. While former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg generated a few mentions, participants supporting Democrats largely showed support for Sanders.
Here is a selection of a few of the readers' comments:
• Merlen White, Neosho: Although his governmental experience is two terms as mayor of South Bend, that is no small feat. Pete Buttigieg would have been in his early 30s at the time and achieved enough positive change in the city, that the benefits to the citizens are still evident. Pete is brilliant (Harvard graduate and former Rhodes scholar), multilingual in five languages, military veteran, honest in his desire to institute positive changes in our country based on fairness for all our citizens. He does not seem to be corrupted by political poison and has a genuine desire to be the leader for our country's needs.
Many seem to think his sexual orientation makes him unelectable. I say I would compare his love and loyalty to his husband over anyone that would falsely judge him solely on his sexual orientation. I support him and will vote for him.
• Seth Denison, Joplin: There are many reasons, but most of all, as well as agreeing with Bernie Sanders on the issues to a greater extent than the other candidates, the most important thing is to remove the corrupting influence from politics.
Since his campaign is strictly grassroots funded, he is allowed to have the positions he does, which is also why the mainstream media and Democratic establishment are trying to crush him, since his platform opposes the interests of the elite. Ending regime-change wars and undoing Trump's tax cuts and deregulation to fight climate change are two of the most important things we need to do.
While Bernie tells the truth, the Republicans and establishment Democrats protect the status quo and will continue to pursue the same foreign policy agenda of their donors. Public opinion is not consistent with what policies are implemented — that will change with Bernie.
• Shaya Charles, Joplin: Bernie Sanders is focused on bringing universal health care to the American people, which is way past due. He also cares about relief for those with debilitating student loan debt and making higher education accessible for all.
Overall, Bernie Sanders is the best candidate for presidency with the most consistent dedication to improving lives for the working class and has been on the right side of history since his early years. I would love to see him choose a woman as a running mate!
• Ron Burch, Carthage: I'm supporting (Green Party candidate) Dario Hunter because he ticks all the boxes for me. His platform leans heavily eco-socialist with emphasis on the planet and human lives. He is the son of a Persian immigrant, gay, black and has lived through oppression, and is in a key position to be able to speak to and on behalf of the disenfranchised. He is also not in a party that accepts corporate, billionaire, PAC or special interest money, and his campaign also refuses it, which is a requirement for me.
• Nicci Clardy, Webb City: Bernie Sanders has been fighting for people less fortunate his entire life. He has truly adopted “not me, us.” He’s not popular with many other politicians, and I don’t worry about him making back room pacts and selling out those of us that support him. By putting people first, Bernie Sanders wants to rebuild America from the ground up, starting at the weakest spots.
I do understand change is scary, and I don’t want another “less of two evils.” I hated voting for Hillary (Clinton) last time, so I’m going to do my part to put someone in office that will use the taxes the government is already collecting in constructive ways for a more fruitful, long-term future for America.
• Stephanie Miller, Neosho: Trump 2020! I will stand by a man that is for the working-class people. My family is and has been the working class, blue collar for generations. Trump is a man of God, he is bold and encourages us to stand for the truth, just as Paul teaches and shows us in the Bible. And that is a president I will stand with and behind wholeheartedly and know it’s the right choice. No he is not perfect, but neither was Paul. He’s human as we all are.
• Carrie Gourley: Trump all the way. No he's not perfect, but he is definitely a believer in God, and this country needs that. If the Democrats worked half as hard at their jobs as they do bashing Trump, they could get so much done.
• Becki Arnall, Joplin: I really believe that Pete Buttigieg is the best speaker, can stand up to Trump supporters in an intelligent and calm manner, and that he reflects my beliefs and temperament.
If he's not the nominee this time around, I guarantee we won't be seeing the last of him. To watch them all debate each other and give town halls, he just has the best answers and presentation. He simply is what I want in a president.
• John Anderson: I think Bernie Sanders will be more for the people, whereas Trump is for business, like building the wall. We see how it's going, but under Sanders, who said he would support programs like the (Civilian Conservation Corps), we could build the wall with people power and put people back to work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.