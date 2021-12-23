President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal that was recently signed into law will help fund the cleanup of a Superfund site in Cherokee County, Kansas, caused by lead and zinc mining in the region.
The Environmental Protection Agency recently announced plans to fund new cleanup projects at 49 Superfund sites on the National Priorities List using funds from the infrastructure law. A $1 billion investment from the law will go toward unfunded Superfund sites and accelerate the cleanup at other sites across the nation.
The EPA’s Superfund program is responsible for cleaning up some of the nation’s most contaminated land and responding to environmental emergencies, oil spills and natural disasters.
The Cherokee County Superfund site is a mining area covering about 410 square miles. It’s located within the former Tri-State Mining District, which encompasses Cherokee County in Kansas, Jasper County in Missouri and Ottawa County in Oklahoma.
The 49 Superfund sites chosen to receive the first $1 billion were part of a backlog of projects awaiting additional funding — some for over four years. More than 60% of the sites are located within historically underserved communities, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement.
“Communities near many of the most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination will finally get the protections they deserve,” he said.
The $1 billion investment is the first wave of funding from the $3.5 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help clean up polluted Superfund sites in communities. The backlog of previously unfunded sites that will now be receiving funding are in 24 states and territories and all 10 EPA regions.
“Every year, the EPA takes a list of the Superfund sites that they want to spend money on and they evaluate those and prioritize them, based on a number of different parameters,” said Todd Campbell, remedial project manager for EPA Region 7. “One of the things that we said when they were doing the prioritization was that we would like to get more funding to continue to work on Cherokee County.
“Once they realized there was going to be additional funding from this infrastructure bill, then we were allowed to start planning some additional work in Cherokee County.”
Site background
The Tri-State Mining District encompassed approximately 2,500 square miles and was formerly one of the richest lead and zinc ore-producing deposits in the world.
Mine tailings from over a century of mining cover more than 4,000 acres in Southeast Kansas alone and have contaminated groundwater with lead, zinc and cadmium. One of the sites where mine water surfaces is in Tar Creek in Oklahoma.
Records show that the Cherokee County Superfund site was added to the National Priorities List in September 1983.
Funding from the infrastructure law will continue remediation work and start new remediation in new areas at the site. Campbell said they’ve been working on cleanup projects in Cherokee County for several years.
The EPA designated nine operable units, or OUs, at the Cherokee County site for cleanup activities due to the location of mine and milling wastes and the location of mining operations.
“More recently, we’ve been working on OU3, which is Baxter Springs, and OU4, which is Treece,” Campbell said. “The remaining work in Cherokee County has been planned out into the future, but this infrastructure bill is allowing us to get money to start work in a couple of areas that probably would’ve had to wait until later on because of funding and resources. For instance, OU8, which would be the rail lines. We’re able to start work on that sooner rather than later.”
Materials such as chat leftover from mining have historically been used to construct railroad lines. Campbell said they aim to clean up some of the OU8 rail lines by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2022, with the additional funding provided by the law.
Throughout the site, over 13 million cubic yards of mining wastes have been cleaned up on more than 2,800 acres; over 800 residential yards have been cleaned up; and over 500 homes have been supplied with a permanent source of clean drinking water.
