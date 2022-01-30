CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An effort to build all-inclusive playgrounds at the Carl Junction School District may have seemed like a pipe dream for occupational therapist Heather Linscheid, but it’s now a reality affecting thousands of children in the community.
The Power of Play project renovated the playgrounds for second through sixth graders and that for kindergartners and first graders with special equipment and surfacing. Funding was provided by grants, private donations, a school bond issue and other community support.
The five-year initiative wasn’t easy to tackle, Linschied said, but it was a necessity to give all children the opportunity to play together, regardless of their physical capabilities.
“I’m super happy, and a weight is lifted knowing that we got it done,” she said. “There was an urgency. I’m thrilled, and this can be used for years to come. We see kids playing on it after school, and families really enjoy it.”
The thought of an all-inclusive playground first came to her years ago after a student with disabilities was unable to push his wheelchair through the mulch used on the surface. He also couldn’t access the play equipment. A growing number of students were also facing the same issue, and that is how the Power of Play project was born.
Superintendent Phil Cook said Linscheid approached him with the idea, but there was no room in the budget at the time.
“She said, ‘How about I raise the money?’” Cook said. “My response to her was, ‘Sure. Knock yourself out.’ I was thinking there was no way in the world she would ever raise the money. Then, she got a $250,000 matching grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and put in our first Power of Play playground three years ago.”
Phase one, completed in fall 2019, included modifications to the playground used by over 1,000 students in second through sixth grades. The mulch-covered surface was was replaced with a solid rubber surface and the playground equipment was updated with accessible play structures. This phase cost about $500,000 that came through grants and donations.
Phase two
Renovations to the K-1 playground at Carl Junction — phase two — were recently completed after breaking ground last summer. It officially opened to students Jan. 13. The pre-school classes also have access to the playground where it’s used by over 600 students.
“The first day we opened it up to students, it brought tears to my eyes,” Cook said. “I am so proud of our community for supporting it. There aren’t any playgrounds like this around here. It’s really awesome. Linscheid has been a champion of this project since the very beginning.”
Even Friday’s 30-degree weather couldn’t keep the youngsters away from the new equipment.
The play structures include a ground-level carousel that’s accessible to all, ADA-compliant swing sets, spinners, musical equipment and synthetic turf flooring. Children were log rolling down the turf hills or falling without scraped knees.
“The mulch was our biggest obstacle for accessibility, and we debated this because we were initially doing pour-in-place rubber, but then we had some temperature restrictions,” Linscheid said. “This turf has turned out to be wonderful. The hills are really popular. The kids love it, and I think it will be super durable and long-lasting.”
The K-1 playground was partially funded by the school district and nearly $28,000 in donations, as well as the bond issue approved by voters last April for school improvements. The total cost of phase two was roughly $680,000.
“I’m so excited to have this completed,” Linscheid said. “We started this shortly after phase one was completed, and then we started the planning and grant writing in January 2020. But it wasn’t looking too good because of COVID-19. A lot of grant writers said no because they wanted to fund COVID relief. Thankfully, the bond issue came up, and we were able to have this built.”
The Power of Play was initially a three-phase project, with the preschool playground being the third phase. However, it was incorporated into phase two, as the size and accessibility of the new playground allows for preschool students.
Student impact
Linscheid and teachers said the new playgrounds are helping the students open up to each other more and build social skills. The Power of Play has also improved behaviors and motivation among students in the classroom.
“When a kid is on the sidelines, then they get left out of the socialization, but now that they’re together at recess, students are including them in class,” Linscheid said. “There were students who didn’t know what to do and would walk around the perimeter. With this, it’s easier for them.”
Misti Scott, special education resource teacher for the K-1 building, said the project has been a huge blessing to the school district and has kept children from being excluded.
“It’s a real treasure for all of our buildings to know that the kids can all feel comfortable playing with each other,” she said. “It helps them feel like they’re a school family. It’s really awesome as a teacher to see all of the kids being able to join together in a group rather than a kid being set off to the side or having to sit and watch. They get to be part of the play.”
Jake Stevenson, fitness teacher for the K-1 building, said play is everything for children in this age group because it helps them use energy, build muscles and perform better in school.
“They have very high energy because of their age, so when they do get to release a little bit of that through exercise, it helps them act better in the classroom,” he said. “It’s allowed physical activity for all of our students. It was a challenge before, but it’s provided the resources and equipment for all of our students to be successful at exercise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.