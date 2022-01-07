NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man serving prison time for a 2018 home-invasion assault near Seneca received a concurrent sentence this week when he pleaded guilty to rubbing a 3-year-old girl’s face in feces.
Jameson C. Schubert, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court to a count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of first-degree statutory sodomy involving the same child victim.
His plea deal called for a seven-year sentence to run concurrently with the six-year term he is currently serving for the home-invasion assault of 58-year-old Dwight Ferguson in October 2018. Ferguson suffered severe facial injuries in the attack.
Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea arrangement and assessed Schubert the agreed-upon sentence with credit for having already served 835 days.
The endangerment charge was brought against Schubert in November based on the disclosure a 5-year-old witness made during a 2015 interview at the Children’s Center in Joplin. The witness told investigators that she saw Schubert rub the 3-year-old girl’s face in feces.
When Schubert was interviewed about that allegation before the charge was filed in November of last year, he claimed it was a female family member who did that to the girl and not he, although he admitted he was in the habit of locking both girls in their bedroom overnight to keep them from getting into things and causing messes.
The victim in the endangerment case testified at a preliminary hearing in March of last year at the age of 9 and told the court that Schubert had done other bad things to her when she was 3 years old. She said he once gave her alcohol to drink and touched her inappropriately.
Schubert’s attorney asked the girl at the hearing in March if she remembered being interviewed at the Children’s Center a second time and telling investigators on that occasion that no such thing had happened. The girl said she could not recall how many times she had been to the Children’s Center or telling anyone that it had not happened.
The plea agreement’s dismissal this week of the statutory sodomy charge involving the younger girl comes a little less than two years after the state was forced to dismiss a charge that he had sexually abused the older girl due to problems with the prosecutor’s case. The charge involving the younger girl was filed shortly after the dismissal of the charge involving the older girl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.