Residents are invited to view concepts for new Joplin branding and provide input on consultant ideas for logos during Third Thursday today.
Joplin city staff and representatives of the consultant hired to create a new branding campaign will be on hand from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 602 S. Main St., for residents who want to stop in and provide ideas. There will be signs posted directing visitors to the location of the input session.
The City Council in March tabled some proposed designs after several members questioned whether the designs represented Joplin and its story. At the time, one council member, Christina Williams, asked if the consultants on the project and city staff had sought any public input on the designs.
Members of the council and some city staff as well as representatives of other community organizations including the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Joplin Alliance, and representatives of arts and businesses attended a similar session about logos and branding on Thursday morning.
An internal work group at City Hall will make the final selection of branding designs that will be presented to the council in the future for possible use on city signs, letterhead, buildings and vehicles.
