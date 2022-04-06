Residents who want to get information about the city of Joplin's work to develop a new master plan or to give input into needs for trash service, recycling and yard waste disposal may visit a come-and-go meeting being held from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
The meeting is being held in the council chambers on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., where representatives of city staff and the firm hired to do the master plan, Burns and McDonnell, will provide information about what the plan involves.
Residents also are being asked to fill out a survey that asks about the services they receive and their preferences. Survey forms are available at the meeting and online or by cellphone. The survey also will be available for two more weeks on the city's website at www.joplinmo.org or at City Hall.
The purpose of the plan is to optimize existing solid waste collection systems and facilities, evaluate potential additional or improved service offerings, and develop measurable goals for disposal under the Missouri Solid Waste Management Law. Customer satisfaction also is one of the goals with the new plan as well as determining the needed infrastructure for all waste services that will be needed during the next 20 years.
