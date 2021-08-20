MIAMI, Okla. — With rising COVID-19 numbers and bed availability scarce, Integris Health has revised its visitation policy.
Instead of allowing two visitors per patient, the health system will once again limit each patient to one visitor at a time with few exceptions. According to a release, the single patient visitor does not need to be a formal legal representative, but rather someone from whom the patient seeks emotional support and decision-making advice.
Patient visitor requirements include:
• Only one visitor per patient on-site at a time. The identified visitor may change over the duration of patient care.
• Visitor must not exhibit signs or symptoms of illness.
• Visitor will be compliant with hand hygiene and masking requirements.
• Integris Health reserves the right to ask noncompliant patient representatives to leave.
• No patient representatives younger than 18 will be allowed.
• Obstetrical outpatients will be allowed one patient representative.
Allowed exceptions:
• Patients in COVID-19 isolation are allowed visitation only at the end of life.
• Pediatrics and NICU patients will be allowed two visitors.
Masks must be worn by everyone. Integris operates hospitals in Miami and Grove.
