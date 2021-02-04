Interest in Olivia restoration expressed

There is still interest in renovating the 115-year-old Olivia Apartments building despite December's fire damage, City Manager Nick Edwards said Thursday.
He said a developer that seems capable of a big project like the Olivia has expressed interest to city officials. Edwards said he could not go into detail yet, "but we do think that there will be a path forward" for the historic structure.
Lori Haun, president of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said that organization's endangered properties program committee is trying to find a way to save it, but there is not anything solid to report yet.
The five-story building at 323 Moffet Ave., considered a grand place to live in its heyday, was listed on Missouri's 2020 Places in Peril by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation before it was hit by a Dec. 7 fire that demolished the roof.
There had been hope by preservationists last year that St. Louis-based Bywater Development Group would rescue the building. That group had applied for state tax credits to help finance a proposed $12 million renovation of the building for senior housing. But the company's application was one of about 90 that was turned away for tax credits in December by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
David Dodson, chief executive officer of Bywater, asked on Thursday in an email if that company has a new plan for the building, wrote, "We were not able to get the financing approved by MHDC that we needed. If there’s a developer interested it would be someone else other than us, unfortunately."
The fire is still listed as having been ignited by an undetermined cause, fire Chief Jim Furgerson said Thursday. A state fire investigator was unable to search the charred remains of the building for clues to the source.
But an assessment by a structural engineer hired by the downtown organization concluded that most of the building is still good. The exterior masonry and all the interior floor structures are sound, according to a report by Michael Falbe of the Bob D. Campbell & Co. Structural Engineers, of Kansas City.
Other than reconstruction of the roof and a lower partial roof that buckled during the blaze, the building requires no other structural rehabilitation, the engineers reported.
A substantial amount of water used to douse the blaze had filled building's basement, but the basement was dry three days later, which indicates a good foundation and basement draining system, according to the report.
"For a 1906 era building, it was extremely well constructed and designed," Falbe's letter states.
