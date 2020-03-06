Members of the Joplin Interfaith Coalition will gather at the Islamic Society of Joplin on Saturday to host a bake sale and luncheon with one goal in mind — to pay off Joplin students' meal debt.
Sahar Elsayed, a member of the Islamic Society of Joplin, said her congregation has been using bake sales as a way to raise funds for more than a decade. The group chose this year to focus on helping students in the community who might be experiencing debt related to their meal plan balances.
“This year we wanted to not only do something locally, but we wanted to help Joplin kids as well,” Elsayed said.
Proceeds will be donated to the Joplin School District’s Feed Every Eagle program to help erase meal debt for students.
Rick Kenkel, director of food service for the district, estimates there are currently 50 students, from prekindergarten through 12th grade, who owe more than $20 each. He said district officials work with parents and guardians to determine how to best help their students, but they welcome help from the community when it comes to reducing the debt.
Hot lunches cost $1.85 per day for elementary students, $2 for middle school students and $2.20 for high school students. Breakfast costs 75 cents for every student. The district currently serves 5,000 lunches and 3,000 breakfasts per day.
Some districts offer an alternate meal for students with unpaid meal debt. In Joplin, this looks like a cold sandwich — such as peanut butter, ham or turkey — and milk. As of now, Kenkel said, district policy is that no child will receive an alternate meal for lunch.
“We try to do everything we can to avoid that,” he said. “Because of generous donors, we have been able to avoid giving alternative meals this year.”
Help for student meal debt has come to the Joplin district in a variety of forms. Some churches have adopted individual elementary schools, while other individuals and businesses provide funds at different times. At Christmas, donors provided $4,000 to pay off negative balances for students in need.
Kenkel estimates more than $6,000 has been given to the Feed Every Eagle program during the 2019-20 school year.
“This is not an entitlement program where the community pays for everyone,” he said. “This is mostly for the working poor, or struggling families who are out working but struggling to meet their bills.”
Last year, the Interfaith Coalition’s bake sale raised $2,000. Elsayed hopes this year’s effort meets or exceeds that amount.
“This is a social event where different faiths come together, eat lunch and talk about what they have in common,” Elsayed said. “They can also learn about different cultures and religions.”
The coalition includes members of the Islamic Society as well as congregants from the United Hebrew Congregation of Joplin, South Joplin Christian Church and St. Philip's Episcopal Church.
This is the third year for the groups to join together and raise funds for a united cause. The coalition previously raised money for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Crosslines Ministries in Joplin.
