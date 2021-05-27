Joplin's fire training chief has been named interim fire chief of the local department.
Mark Cannon will lead the department after the current chief, Jim Furgerson, retires June 4. The appointment was announced Thursday by City Manager Nick Edwards.
Cannon has been with the Joplin department six years as chief of training. Before that, he worked 20 years with Kansas City Fire Department.
"Chief Cannon is a respected leader in the fire department and has a range of qualifications and experience well suited to help lead the fire department in an interim role," Edwards said in a statement.
Edwards said Cannon will continue in the role of fire training and special operations chief as he serves in the interim role too.
"He brings strong skills to help manage day-to-day operations and will be an asset to the department as we continue working on several ongoing projects in the department," Edwards said.
The departing chief will work with Cannon to ensure continuity within the department until a permanent fire chief is hired, the city manager said. He added that a search will begin soon for the position of chief.
Furgerson has served with the Joplin department 20 years. He will go to work for the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency after he leaves the Joplin job.
