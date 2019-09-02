CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Cyber Citizenship event for parents and guardians who want help understanding teenage involvement in the online world will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at Carl Junction Junior High School.
Two sessions are planned.
Matt Smith, of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, will give present “Keeping Kids Safe Online” from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. and again from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Both events are hosted by the Carl Junction Junior High counseling department.
Internet safety presentations also will be given to students at Carl Junction Junior High School on Wednesday, Sept. 11, during Social Studies classes.
More than half of students use the internet for purposes other than homework or schoolwork, according to data from the Cisco/Cybersecurity Ventures 2019 Cybersecurity Almanac. The almanac also states that 29 percent of children have admitted to having used the internet in a way that their parents would not approve of, and 40% say they have befriended or connected with someone they didn’t know on a website or app.
“All of these statistics are alarming to me,” Carl Junction Junior High counselor Lori Brock said in a news release. “But the last one is very scary. If those percentages are playing out in our building, 200 of our students have ‘friended’ someone that they do not know. These students are putting their life details out there for people who may not have the best of intentions, and these people may be having an impact on our students’ lives now or in the future."
For more information, call 417-649-5755.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.