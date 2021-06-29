PSU Research

Isabella Earp (left), a high school student from Overland Park, Kan., and Ashlan Brooks, from Pittsburg, test electrochemical performance of materials on Monday at the Kansas Polymer Research Center. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into interns looking into the future.

A group of high school students and undergraduates are participating in a summer internship program at the Kansas Polymer Research Center. The focus of the program will be to create renewable energy sources.

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A roundup of the latest COVID-19 numbers across the area, which reveal how cases continue to rise.
  • The Missouri Supreme Court ruling on whether the state can assess charges for attorneys in public record requests.
  • Carthage's police chief taking on an additional city position.

We hope you have a relaxing evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.