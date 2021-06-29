Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into interns looking into the future.
A group of high school students and undergraduates are participating in a summer internship program at the Kansas Polymer Research Center. The focus of the program will be to create renewable energy sources.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A roundup of the latest COVID-19 numbers across the area, which reveal how cases continue to rise.
- The Missouri Supreme Court ruling on whether the state can assess charges for attorneys in public record requests.
- Carthage's police chief taking on an additional city position.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
