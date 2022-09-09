Dr. Vigyan Bang, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, has joined the Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute, 1102 W. 32nd St., Suite 300.
Interventional cardiologists perform many procedures, including cardiac catheterization to diagnose and treat heart disease, stents, angiograms, angioplasty and intravascular ultrasound. They also provide general and preventive cardiology care.
“This health system is very intertwined in the community,” Bang said in a statement. “The cardiology group are well-trained physicians who work well together to take care of complex patients. Freeman gives me the opportunity to hone my subspecialty training, which is structural cardiology.”
Bang holds a medical degree from Seth GS Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, India. He completed fellowships in cardiovascular diseases at Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and interventional/structural cardiology at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
He holds board certifications in internal medicine, echocardiography, cardiology and interventional cardiology. He is currently accepting new patients.
To schedule an appointment, call 417-347-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.