The Globe is talking today with investigators about a new tip they hope could lead them to the bodies of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, who have been missing for more than 20 years.
Joplin's COVID-19 numbers remain flat, or nearly so, ahead of a City Council discussion next week on whether to further ease restrictions on restaurants, businesses and pools. We'll have the details.
Installation of tiles began today for a mural by Andy Thomas depicting some of the big names in Carthage history, such as Janet Kavandi, Marlin Perkins and Felix Wright.
And thanks to a donation of land from the Neosho VFW, the city of Neosho will be able to put its Huey helicopter back on display. The helicopter had been at Morse Park, but was taken down because of vandalism.
