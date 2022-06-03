Joplin city departments and state agencies took emergency steps Thursday and Friday to contain damage from a discharge or spill that affected Silver Creek and city sewer lines in a commercial area on and near South Range Line.
Dan Johnson, assistant director of the city's public works department, said there was an "illicit discharge" into Silver Creek "that doesn't appear to be chemical. It appears to be natural substances." He said the city was notified of a problem on Thursday afternoon because of a strong odor that developed in southeast Joplin and a shiny substance in the creek.
The city alerted its wastewater pretreatment inspectors who tracked the contaminant "upstream to an industry," Johnson said. The wastewater maintenance staff "discovered it had plugged sanitary sewer lines" and began work to clear the lines.
The creek was affected from an area near the railroad tracks on 32nd Street near Hammons Boulevard southwest past Interstate 44. The public works department moved straw bales into the creek.
The affected city sewer lines were in the commercial area involving Sam's Club and surrounding hotels and restaurants in the area between 32nd Street and 44th Street in the Range Line area, Johnson said. Crews worked until midnight Thursday to clear sewer lines as much as possible, and service to that area has been restored, he said.
"There was not a real large number affected but those that were are a lot of big users" of the sewer system in that area, Johnson said.
A contract with a commercial sewer system company, Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc., was recently renewed, and Johnson said that crew will perform follow-up assessment and any additional work needed to the sewer system components involved.
Randall Willoughby, water pollution section chief at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, called the incident a spill. He said DNR was notified by someone overnight on its 24-hour report line about the incident and is working with city officials and the Missouri Department of Conservation to identify the impact and address damage.
There was a fish kill in the stream but Willougby said it appeared to have affected only a few minnows as far as an investigator who came to Joplin could determine so far.
"We are trying to figure out how far and how significant the damage to the stream is and to mitigate damage as much as possible," Willoughby said.
He also said the department will conduct an investigation of what happened and how it happened. That could lead to a determination of whether there were violations of water quality standards or other regulations. Mainly, though, the department wants to know what happened so that steps can be taken to prevent a recurrence, Willoughby said.
Neither Johnson or Willoughby would identify the company where the spill or discharge is believed to have occurred, or the substance involved.
Christie Barnhart, spokesperson for Missouri American, said the water company had no problems with water quality because of the discharge into Silver Creek. The mouth of Silver Creek is in Wildcat Park, just upstream from the water company intake, which is west of the low-water bridge on Shoal Creek.
Shoal Creek is the primary source of drinking water for Joplin.
"We haven't seen any variations in raw water quality (in Shoal Creek)," Barnhart said.
