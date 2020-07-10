In the end, there wasn’t much time for sightseeing. Just a few hours after arriving at their new “home away from home” — 320 E. Eighth St. in Joplin — Marty and Jennifer Norris were hard at work, serving dinner to nearly 100 Joplin residents. Neither got to bed until late that night.
The couple, married now for 25 years, took administration of The Salvation Army centers in Joplin, Carthage and Neosho last Wednesday. They are lieutenants, but they’re also full-time ministers, administrators, counselors — and just about everything else in between.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s a fun challenge,” said Marty Norris. Added Jennifer Norris with a laugh, “We haven’t figured it all out yet.”
Fresh from a two-year stint at The Salvation Army’s College for Officer Training in Chicago, the couple could have been assigned to one of nearly a dozen Salvation Army locations dotting the country. They learned they would be moving to Joplin less than a month ago, on June 13.
“We go where God sends us,” Jennifer Norris said. “Where they say we’ll go, we’ll go. That’s what we signed up for. We think of it as, ‘It’s not what we want, it’s what they want.’ It’s like the military in that aspect.”
“But you have to be flexible,” Marty Norris said. “You have to know your limits and know what should be done now and what can be done tomorrow. You don’t want to burn yourself out.”
Marty and Jennifer Norris succeed Beckie and Douglas Stearns, who retired as majors on June 28 following a combined 83 years of service.
The Norrises will oversee the consolidation of three Salvation Army chapters — the community centers in Joplin and Carthage and a service extension office in Neosho — into one common operation based at the Eighth Street location in Joplin, now known as The Salvation Army Jasper-Newton County Corps.
“It will be a several-year process," Marty Norris said. "Both (the Joplin and Carthage) corps were struggling financially and not bringing in the resources that are needed to keep both operations going, so basically since they are so close together (roughly 16 miles apart), they are being merged into one. That’s one way they are trying to keep the operations going, by merging them,” Marty Norris said. “Worst-case scenario is that they would have shut everything down, because (neither) were funding themselves. So that’s why the merger is happening, so we can keep the operations going.”
In other words, all physical locations will stay the same, as will all social and community programs currently offered throughout Southwest Missouri. There are no plans to stop any of the services offered by the organizations, he said. A thrift store, located at 302 E. Seventh St., will stay open, and the group will also continue working with agencies such as Habitat for Humanity and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. It will also continue offering support for individuals and families in need of meals, clothing, lodging and other essential items.
The one change that will occur has to do with The Salvation Army’s church congregation, which will be combined and, eventually, will meet at one location, which has yet to be determined.
Both husband and wife have been strongly associated with The Salvation Army since before they were married. Jennifer Norris went to her first church service as a newborn baby — at a Salvation Army, she said.
“My parents are retired Salvation Army officers ... and I was a recreational ministry director at the Des Moines (Iowa) Citadel Corps for almost 18 years,” she said.
Aside from running a summer day camp and starting up a basketball program for elementary-age children, she also volunteered with church worship duties.
“I grew up in The Salvation Army,” she said. “I’ve been into it my whole life.”
Added Marty Norris moments later with a grin, “I married into it.”
While working in the restaurant industry for nearly 30 years, Marty Norris noted he didn’t know much about The Salvation Army until after he met his future wife on a blind date. Not long after, the young couple were spending their time together at the Des Moines-based Salvation Army center. He started out as a janitor and quickly advanced to maintenance supervisor, doing just about everything one can do at a center, including ringing that famed bell and collecting donations with a red kettle. When their two sons and one daughter moved out of the house, leaving them as empty nesters, they decided to dedicate their lives to The Salvation Army and its charitable causes.
“I just never had found a spiritual home until I came to the Army,” Marty Norris said. “It’s something about being welcomed in; they know who you are, and they pay attention to you.”
Added Jennifer Norris: “There is a need here. And it’s not just spiritual, and it’s not just physical. It’s a calling. God called us to do this, and that’s why we’re doing this. We’re doing this as a team.”
Did you know?
The Salvation Army has had a presence in Joplin since 1889. If you need help today, call to schedule an appointment at 417-624-4528.
