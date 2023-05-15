NEOSHO, Mo. — An Iowa man accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in Neosho was ordered to stand trial at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided there was probable cause for Dewight E. Binau, 44, of Sidney, Iowa, to stand trial on two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and a single count of second-degree child molestation. The judge set Binau's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 24.
The defendant was charged in February after a Neosho police investigation of acts committed in December.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl told child abuse investigators that Binau inappropriately touched her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.