The Joplin Celebrations Commission is planning a citywide iris garden tour as an official event for Joplin’s 150th birthday celebrations.
A map is being developed showing locations where irises, the official city flower, can be seen throughout the city. The tour is intended to allow people to view them from streets and sidewalks rather than walk into yards.
Those who wish to participate may email the address and a brief description of the bed or garden location to info@celebratejoplin.com to be included on the map.
The self-paced tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and will start from the Joplin History & Mineral Museum in Schifferdecker Park.
