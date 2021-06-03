The community safe room at Irving Elementary School, 2901 McClelland Blvd. in Joplin, will be closed for most of the summer, the Joplin School District announced Thursday.
In the case of inclement weather, patrons in the Irving zone can access safe rooms at Cecil Floyd Elementary School, 2201 W. 24th St.; West Central Elementary School, 1001 W. Seventh St.; or Stapleton Elementary School, 101 E. 41st St.
The safe room is closed not because it's being repaired, but because it is being used as a holding room for resources needed for other school repairs at Irving, officials said.
