The community may attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week to mark the installation of sponsored shade canopies at Irving Elementary School.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the school, 2901 McClelland Blvd.
The four canopies, which were installed over the winter break, were purchased after Elana Liu, Irving's PTO president, surveyed school staff about what they needed and wanted. Their feedback, Liu said, showed they wanted shade in the school's outdoor play areas.
According to a release from the school district, Liu and another member of the PTO worked for nearly two years raising money for the project, aiming for $14,000. Community and area donors included Arvest Bank, Mercy Hospital, Hometown Pediatrics and Walmart.
When the fundraising goal was met, an anonymous partner offered to donate full installation services. The school district said that saved another $12,000 in project costs.
Plaques thanking the project's sponsors have been placed on each canopy.
“The shade canopies have created an opportunity for our students to have fun and build friendships while escaping the hot, sunny days and enjoying shaded areas to hang out,” Irving Principal Jordan Adkins said in a statement. “We are so grateful for our fantastic PTO and all of the generous sponsors that made this happen for our Irving students and staff.”
Irving is one of the elementary school locations for the Joplin School District's summer session, which runs through June 30.
The shade canopies are likely being used extensively this week, as temperatures have soared into the mid- and upper 90s. Weather forecasts for next week don't show any signs of cooling down, according to the latest from the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.