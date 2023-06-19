Isaac Norman has joined First Community Bank as assistant vice president for the financial institution’s full-service branch location at 1710 East 32nd Street in Joplin. Norman will also serve the Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas regions.
In his role, he will educate customers about new products included in the bank’s treasury management suite and introduce them to personalized customer service banking.
Norman earned his bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University, where he studied psychology and business management.
The Joplin location opened Jan. 3 and is a one-stop financial center offering a variety of financial services to its customers. The bank’s lobby is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The drive-thru is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
First Community Bank opened Aug. 4, 1997, in Batesville, Arkansas, and currently operates in 33 locations across Arkansas and Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.