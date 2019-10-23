Lamont Lindstrom, professor and anthropology chairman at the University of Tulsa, will present a series of lectures on several aspects of history and culture around the South Pacific island-nation of Vanuatu in conjunction with the Oceania-themed semester at MSSU.
Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of about 80 islands in Oceania.
“We were delighted to find an expert on Vanuatu and the other Melanesian countries only 100 miles from Joplin,” said Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies. “We were looking for someone to give a presentation on ‘cargo cult,’ and Dr. Lindstrom has even written a book on the subject. While so much of our Oceania semester has focused on Australia and New Zealand, we are especially pleased that Dr. Lindstrom will be able to speak on these small island countries that also have unique stories to tell.”
All presentations will be held on Friday in Corley Auditorium on campus.
“Kava: A New Global Drug?” will be presented at 9 a.m. Kava was traditionally drank by Pacific islanders for religious purposes, but Lindstrom will discuss how growing numbers of people beyond the Pacific are developing new appreciation of the drink.
A “Cargo Cult Post Mortem” will be offered at 11 a.m. “Cargo cult” spread in the 1950s as a catchy term for an outburst of social movements of the Southwest Pacific in which islanders turned to religious ritual to obtain “cargo,” a term that came to signify manufactured goods or money, a new political order, local sovereignty, the withdrawal of colonial rulers and human salvation. Lindstrom will discuss that while the term has largely been abandoned by anthropologists, its effects have carried on in popular culture.
Lindstrom will present at 1 p.m., “Village or Town? Volcano Tourism versus Urban Migration on Tanna (Vanuatu).” He is expected to discuss the effects of rural-urban migration that has characterized the postcolonial Melanesian states including Vanuatu. He will explore the new economic opportunities presented by international tourists visiting Tanna island to experience the Iasur volcano.
Lindstrom has taught courses in sociolinguistics and anthropology at Rhodes College in Memphis, the University of Papua New Guinea and the University of California-Berkeley. He has long-term research interests in Vanuatu and other Melanesian countries and is the author of several books about Oceania-related issues and culture. His most recent work is a cultural history of Vanuatu’s Tanna Island.
For more information, call 417-625-9736.
