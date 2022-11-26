It was the day after Thanksgiving and many residents were hitting the stores on an annual quest for Christmas gifts, but for some people, the holiday is a time of stress.
Shawna Ackerson, Joplin, said Christmas was going to be sparse for her family, but they were able to get together on Friday, enjoy a meal and maybe get something for her son, Isaiah, 7, at the first Friendsgiving event, hosted by the group All for Love & Love for All, at the Unity of Joplin church, 204 N. Jackson Ave.
“A friend of mine had told me about it because we were talking about how this holiday was going to be the roughest because of the higher cost of bills and food and everything,” Ackerson said. “Honestly, it was a blessing.”
The event, featuring a meal with all the traditional Thanksgiving food and food for people with other dietary needs, was a collaboration between a number of different groups and featured a raffle with dozens of gift items and gift cards donated by dozens of Joplin businesses.
And everything was free.
Rachel Willis Barnes, Unity spiritual leader, said everyone who came for the meal was given a ticket and was automatically entered into the raffle.
Barnes credited McKenna Pulsipher, president of the group All for Love & Love for All, for bringing 10 different groups together for Friendsgiving.
“All of these organizations pledged to bring a certain amount of food and provide a certain amount of support so it’s really a combined team effort,” Barnes said. “We’ve had different companies, lots of businesses from around the community to donate gift cards and items for the raffle, money toward buying paper goods so we can serve the food and to-go plates for people who aren’t able to stay.”
Launching Friendsgiving
Pulsipher said she and her organization had the idea for Friendsgiving back in the summer, but they needed a venue.
“We wanted to do something different and Unity approached us at Pride and we got to talking and they said we would like to give you a space for that,” Pulsipher said. “From there we hit the ground running, started contacting our local non-profits that do similar work. We started going to area businesses and it kind of became like a force of its own honestly. I’m really happy with how it turned out. It’s 12:30 p.m. and look at the crowd.”
Pulsipher said her group wanted to do something for the community and create a safe space for people of all backgrounds to mix and mingle with each other.
“One of the reasons we call it Friendsgiving is because we wanted to step outside the normal idea of Thanksgiving,” Pulsipher said. “For a lot of our marginalized, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) community, Thanksgiving is not a day that we celebrate. So when we were thinking about it, we felt like Friday would be more accessible. We also felt like with all the Black Friday shopping, it would be very easy for people to come in and out.”
Ackerson said her family was having trouble coping with the rising cost of food. Then their car failed, forcing them to get a new one.
“That made it even rougher to get Christmas gifts, so this was kind of a last-ditch effort of seeing if we could win a raffle,” Ackerson said. “I was very impressed and proud that Joplin reached out, and people pulled together and were helpful in donating all kinds of stuff.
“We’ve always brought food to the blessing box out here at Unity for others and just being able to meet a need of food, social interaction and games for the kids, it makes it more bearable for the holidays. For one day, we don’t have to worry about where the meal’s coming from, we don’t have to worry about what do for activities and you can just watch the joy that your kid is having while doing these things.”
Jamie Lindsey, with Julie Joplin Media, a media group with the goal of promoting women’s voices and businesses and those of the LGBTQ+ community, said her group was glad to help when Pulsipher contacted them about Friendsgiving.
“We’re a big part of the community, we always want to show our face in the community," she said, "so yeah, we absolutely decided to be a part of it. It really helps to bridge the gaps between a lot of people who may have a little bit of differences and we can at least come and sit down and break bread together and have good conversation, giving thanks that we are able to have this kind of a community available to do that.”
'Very happy to be here'
Jeffrey Salem, with the group Food Not Bombs Joplin, said this event ties in well with his group’s purpose.
“Food Not Bombs is an international organization and Food Not Bombs Joplin is the Joplin chapter,” Salem said “The name basically sums up our values, we want to help build up a culture that puts its efforts and resources and money into meeting people’s needs rather than increasing a bunch of pointless military might. So that’s our big thing, and the biggest expression of that is we do a free meal every Saturday in Ewert Park and then other meals as opportunities come up.
"We’re very happy to be here and engaging with a set of people who maybe aren't the people we’ve worked with a lot. Anything that enhances that sense of we’ve all got to take care of each other, it’s great.”
Pulsipher said she hopes to make this an annual event and make more people aware of Friendsgiving and the groups involved in it.
“We want to change the hearts of Joplin, Southwest Missouri and the greater Joplin area,” Pulsipher said. “We want to normalize the marginalized, all of those things. We would like people to understand that we are people too, that we have the same values, we do the same kind of work. We want to really show Joplin and Southwest Missouri that we care about our community, too; we can put something together that benefits our community in a way that’s meaningful.”
