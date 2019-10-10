A variety of items have been added to the list of surplus property the city of Joplin will put up for auction Saturday.
A number of vehicles including pickup trucks and transit vans, as well as bicycles and computer equipment have already been advertised. Recently added are office chairs, recliner chairs, expanding chairs, desktop trays, wall mail box, projector with screen and stand and weed trimmers.
The auction is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the street maintenance barn in the Public Works Center, 1301 W. Second St. Advance viewing of the auction items will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.