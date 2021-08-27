Happy football Friday night!
High school football returns tonight, and the Joplin Globe will be there to bring you coverage. We'll have reporters and photographers at the Joplin-Webb City game, which is sure to draw a crowd.
Check back at joplinglobe.com later tonight, or pick up a copy of the Saturday print edition, for complete coverage of your high school football games.
In other news:
- Columnist Wally Kennedy will tell us what is happening to the property on North Main Street where the Fancy Flamingo Flea Market used to be.
- We'll give you the details of JOMO PrideFest, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
- Area hospitals share with us the latest COVID-19 numbers and a bit of good news about vaccination rates.
Have a happy Friday night and a great weekend. See you back here on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.