JHS Football

Joplin High School football players run through opening drills during practice at the school on Monday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Happy football Friday night!

High school football returns tonight, and the Joplin Globe will be there to bring you coverage. We'll have reporters and photographers at the Joplin-Webb City game, which is sure to draw a crowd.

Check back at joplinglobe.com later tonight, or pick up a copy of the Saturday print edition, for complete coverage of your high school football games.

In other news:

  • Columnist Wally Kennedy will tell us what is happening to the property on North Main Street where the Fancy Flamingo Flea Market used to be.
  • We'll give you the details of JOMO PrideFest, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Area hospitals share with us the latest COVID-19 numbers and a bit of good news about vaccination rates.

Have a happy Friday night and a great weekend. See you back here on Monday.

