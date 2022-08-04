Summer Heat

North Middle School teacher Tom Walters takes a break while skateboarding Thursday at the Ewert Park Skate Park. Health officials note drinking water and plenty of it and taking breaks are a must when involved in outdoor activity of late in the area. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we continued to pay attention to the heat.

While the recent heatwave has been intense and damaging, it's not the hottest weather Joplin has ever seen. Still, care must be taken to protect against heat-related illness. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Completion of a street at the 32nd Street Place development. 
  • Entries opening for an annual art contest named for Thomas Hart Benton.
  • Work to clarify an archaic election law for ensuring peaceful transitions of presidential power. 

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.