Today in the Globe newsroom we continued to pay attention to the heat.
While the recent heatwave has been intense and damaging, it's not the hottest weather Joplin has ever seen. Still, care must be taken to protect against heat-related illness.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Completion of a street at the 32nd Street Place development.
- Entries opening for an annual art contest named for Thomas Hart Benton.
- Work to clarify an archaic election law for ensuring peaceful transitions of presidential power.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.