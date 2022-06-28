James Lankford took a commanding lead in one of two Oklahoma races for a U.S. Senate seat.
With 1,808, or 91%, of 1,984 precincts reporting, Lankford, the incumbent, had 218,440 votes, or more than 67.7%.
Oklahoma’s other U.S. Senate seat opened up when 87-year-old Jim Inhofe decided to retire this year, the remaining four years of his unexpired term up for grabs.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, of Oklahoma’s 2nd District, had the lead at press time. He had 143,260 votes, or more than 44%, out of a field of 13 candidates.
Kendra Horn, 46, of Chickasha, is the lone Democrat to file for the unexpired term. She is a former one-term 5th District U.S. representative.
Independent Ray Woods and Libertarian Robert Murphy also will be on the ballot with the GOP winner in the general election in November.
Lankford, 54, first won election to a full term in 2016. He previously had served as the U.S. representative from Oklahoma’s 5th District. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in 1990 from the University of Texas, and a master’s degree in 1994 from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary. From 1996 to 2009, he worked as a youth camp director.
His opponents were Jackson Lahmeyer, who had 85,617 votes, or 26.5%, and Joan Farr, 67, who had 18,603 votes, or 5.8%.
Mullin operates Mullin Plumbing and several other companies, and formerly was professional martial arts fighter. He has an associate degree in construction technology from the University of Oklahoma’s Institute of Technology. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation.
The closest contender was T.W. Shannon, a former speaker of the Oklahoma House, having served in that body from 2007 to 2015. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2014. He had 48,220 votes, or just over 17%.
Six candidates are running for the Democratic Party’s nomination to run in the fall general election for U.S. Senate. At press time, Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn — no relation to Kendra Horn — was in the lead. Horn, a 32-year-old cybersecurity professional who had recently moved from Virginia to run for U.S. Senate, led with 51,187 votes, or nearly 36%.
Third-party candidates who will be on the ballot in November are Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney.
Observers of the primary are noting that with the number of GOP candidates in the race, it could be more difficult for anyone to walk away with the nomination Tuesday night.
If no candidate obtains 50% of the vote Tuesday, a runoff election would be required Aug. 23.
